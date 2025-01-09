Potter hoping to build West Ham side fans can enjoy watching

West Ham United's new manager Graham Potter said he took the job because it was the right fit, with the Englishman stressing that he and the Premier League club's administration are completely aligned as they seek to win back disgruntled supporters.

The 49-year-old former Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion manager Potter was appointed as West Ham's head coach on a two-and-a-half year contract earlier on Thursday.

He has been tasked with bringing about a revolution in style at the London Stadium, with fans having grown weary of the solid and pragmatic brand of football favoured by ex-boss David Moyes during his tenure before the Scot left at the end of last term.

However, masterminding a complete turnaround in the east London club's philosophy is easier said than done.

Potter's predecessor Julen Lopetegui found that out the hard way, with the Spaniard being sacked on Wednesday after heavy back-to-back league losses to Liverpool and Manchester City, conceding nine goals, left them 14th after 20 matches.

"My experience is if you can build a team that's identifiable on the pitch, the supporters are proud of (that) and enjoy watching," Potter said at his first press conference ahead of Friday's FA Cup third-round trip to Aston Villa.

"Everybody is aligned in terms of what we want to achieve and how to play football. If that alignment is there and there's that connection between club and fans, then why put a ceiling on anything?"

BETTER COACH

Potter returns to management for the first time since leaving Chelsea in April 2023 following an unsuccessful spell in which he lasted 31 games and was dismissed with the Stamford Bridge outfit sitting 11th in the standings.

Asked if he had a point to prove after his time at Chelsea, Potter said: "When I hear (Manchester City manager Pep) Guardiola say he's got something to prove then we all have! It's the reality of professional sport.

"I'm comfortable in my own skin, who I am and what I've done. But nobody is perfect. Life is about accepting setbacks and mistakes and moving forward. I think I'm a better coach for the experience, I feel well-rested...

"It's been 20 months, a good break. I've had conversations with different directors, owners, but it think it was important I chose the right option at the right time. When I spoke to this club it felt right. I think it's a good fit."

Potter, who was also linked with the England job before Thomas Tuchel's appointment in October, said he was glad he would finally stop being linked to clubs with managerial vacancies.

"I apologise that my name has been linked (with lots of clubs), everybody is sick of it," he added.

"I'm here now, very happy and proud and privileged to be in this position. I hope I can do a good job and the supporters are positive towards me. So far the support has been great, the words of encouragement have been touching."

West Ham's next league game is at home to ninth-placed London rivals Fulham on Jan. 14.