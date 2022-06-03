Logo
Potts happy with emotional England debut
Cricket - England Nets - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 1, 2022 England's Matthew Potts during nets Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Cricket - First Test - England v New Zealand - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 2, 2022 England's Matthew Potts with Ben Stokes Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
03 Jun 2022 03:51AM (Updated: 03 Jun 2022 03:51AM)
LONDON : England pace bowler Matthew Potts said he had a "bit of a tear" in his eye after picking up four wickets on his test debut against New Zealand at Lord's on Thursday.

Potts, 23, dismissed New Zealand captain Kane Williamson for two to claim his first test victim before removing Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell and Ajaz Patel as England bundled out New Zealand for 132 on the opening day of the first test.

The Durham paceman has been the outstanding bowler in the county championship this year, with 35 wickets at 18.57 each.

"It was a great debut. Nice to get some wickets early on to settle the nerve. We bowled aggressively and looked to take wickets," Potts told Sky Sports.

"A lot of my success is down to my family. It's a testament to their hard work as well as mine. It was a great kind of achievement. I'm really, really overwhelmed with it.

"A little bit of tear in the eye early on this morning and I can imagine my mum and dad would have had a tear in theirs as well."

England made an excellent start to their new era under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum with impressive bowling and slick catching, but a familiar batting collapse left them 116 for seven at the close, 16 runs behind New Zealand.

Source: Reuters

