MELBOURNE, Dec ‌29 : England's ever-changing attack will have yet another iteration in the Ashes finale in Sydney with Matthew Potts expected to replace injured fast bowler Gus Atkinson for the fifth and final test.

Atkinson was ruled out of the match, which starts on January 4, having strained his left hamstring soon after picking up his third wicket during England's victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Atkinson is the third England seamer to return home early following Mark Wood and Jofra Archer but will not be ‌replaced in the squad.

One-test Surrey pacer Matthew Fisher is the other reserve ‌quick in the side but 10-test Potts may be first cab off the rank as the last unused seamer from the original squad of 16.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

If selected, it would be the fast-medium pacer's first test since taking five wickets in a heavy defeat by New Zealand in Hamilton a year ago.

While England brought a large crop of quicks for the long series, their fans may never have imagined their first test win in Australia in 15 years would ‍be delivered with Brydon Carse and Atkinson starting with the new ball, and Josh Tongue being named Man of the Match after taking seven wickets.

With 12 wickets in two matches at an average of 18.58, Tongue's figures have raised questions as to why selectors waited until the third test in Adelaide to pick him.

The door was open for Tongue when ​Wood was ruled out of the series ‌after the first test defeat in Perth, but selectors opted for spin-bowling all-rounder Will Jacks instead of a fourth seamer for the pink ball test in Brisbane.

Tongue's unorthodox action and early release of ​the ball has proved a handful for Australia's batters, earning praise from Steve Smith, who has been dismissed by the ⁠Nottinghamshire quick in every first-class match they have played ‌against each other.

"He gets above the perpendicular, shapes the ball back into you with that angle, and draws ​you into playing, I suppose - similar to Scotty Boland in a way," the Australia batsman told reporters after the defeat in Melbourne.

"(They have) similar release points and angles they create. He's a ‍good bowler, bowled really nicely in this game, and he's done a pretty good job every time he's had ⁠the opportunity to play for England."

Tongue's efforts drew similar praise in English media reports on tour, and also prompted questions about who should ​open the bowling in Sydney.

Carse ‌and Atkinson opened in Melbourne but Atkinson's injury could see Tongue take on the lead ‍role.

(Reporting ​by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford)