Poulter and son set to go head-to-head in Open qualifying

LONDON :Britain's Luke Poulter will have a very familiar rival when he attempts to qualify for the British Open for the first time next week - his Ryder Cup-winning dad Ian.

Poulter Jr, a University of Florida student, will tee it up at Royal Cinque Ports on the English Kent coast at the crack of dawn on Tuesday, a few minutes before his dad.

The 21-year-old narrowly missed out in his attempt to qualify for the U.S. Open this month, losing a playoff to Austen Truslow in final qualifying.

His father later revealed that he would have caddied for his son at Oakmont had he made it.

Poulter Snr, 49, finished second at the 2008 Open at Royal Birkdale and was a talisman for the Europe Ryder Cup team, featuring in five winning teams.

The final Open qualifying rounds are taking place across four courses with about 20 spots up for grabs for the tournament, which is at Royal Portrush from July 17-20.