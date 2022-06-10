Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Poulter to appeal PGA Tour suspension over LIV Golf involvement
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Poulter to appeal PGA Tour suspension over LIV Golf involvement

Poulter to appeal PGA Tour suspension over LIV Golf involvement
Golf - The inaugural LIV Golf Invitational - Centurion Club, Hemel Hempstead, St Albans, Britain - June 9, 2022 England's Ian Poulter of team Majesticks speaks to the media after the first round Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Poulter to appeal PGA Tour suspension over LIV Golf involvement
Golf - The inaugural LIV Golf Invitational - Centurion Club, Hemel Hempstead, St Albans, Britain - June 9, 2022 England's Ian Poulter of team Majesticks speaks to the media after the first round Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
10 Jun 2022 02:53PM (Updated: 10 Jun 2022 02:53PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Britain's Ian Poulter said he will appeal his suspension from the PGA Tour for playing in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series.

The breakaway circuit has shaken the sport to its core, with the likes of six-times major champion Phil Mickelson and former world number one Dustin Johnson signing up.

Poulter was among 17 golfers sanctioned by the U.S.-based Tour shortly after play got underway at LIV Golf's inaugural event outside London on Thursday.

"I will appeal for sure. It makes no sense," the former world number five said after carding a five-over 75 in the opening round at Centurion Club.

"Having two Tour cards and the ability to play golf all over the world, what's wrong with that?

"I didn't resign my membership because I don't feel I have done anything wrong. I have played all over the world for 25 years. This is no different ... it's a power struggle and it's just disappointing."

In a letter sent to members by PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, those who join the lucrative breakaway series will not be permitted to play on the circuit as a non-member via a sponsor exemption or any other eligibility category.

LIV Golf is bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and is offering prize money worth $255 million across eight events.

Former U.S Open champion Graeme McDowell revealed that he had reluctantly resigned from the PGA Tour 30 minutes before teeing off on Thursday while past Masters winner Sergio Garcia said he was "not bothered" by the suspension.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us