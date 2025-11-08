Power boating-Tom Brady's team revved up to defend E1 electric powerboat title in Miami

MIAMI :Tom Brady is chasing another championship - this time on water - as his Team Brady bids to clinch a second straight E1 title at the series finale in Miami on Saturday.

"It would mean a lot for our team," the seven-time Super Bowl winner told Reuters ahead of the decisive event on Biscayne Bay.

"Our team's put a lot of effort into it over the course of a couple of seasons ... We've got a really unique group of people that strive for excellence. And this year, we're right in the mix, a couple points up with one race to go."

Brady, who became an E1 team owner two years ago, said the all-electric championship's growth has reinforced his commitment.

"I've been involved since the very beginning ... We've gained tremendous traction," he said.

"It's fun to see the team spirit of it all, and I'm excited that we're on top, coming into the last race."

Team Brady's pilots Emma Kimilainen and Sam Coleman completed final runs on Friday, describing a tight field and a high-pressure schedule for race day.

"They look super fast this weekend," Kimilainen said of the opposition.

"But you know, it's E1, anything can happen.

"It is a stressful day ahead tomorrow and Tom is absolutely prepping us. He brings the good vibes."

Coleman said Brady's competitive edge permeates the squad.

"Tom's kind of competitive mindset runs throughout the team," he said.

"We all want to win, we all will do what it takes with a 'no stone unturned' approach, but we're also prepared to have a good time doing it. Tom's support has been great because it's like a trust in our ability to do it."

Brady acknowledged the friendly rivalries that come with a celebrity-backed paddock that includes LeBron James and Rafa Nadal, but said loyalty is clear once the racing starts.

"You always want your friends to do well. But when I'm going against them, I want our team to win because I know our team is putting in a lot of effort," he said.

Kimilainen, a former racing driver from Finland, added a message for aspiring drivers.

"To all girls and all women, you can just become whatever you want ... If you believe in yourself and you get people around you to believe in yourself too, anything is possible," she said.

Racing is scheduled on Saturday with multiple heats determining the season champion. Team Brady starts the finale with a narrow points lead.

