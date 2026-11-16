Power of positive thinking helps Andreeva to WTA Finals title

INDIAN WELLS, California, Nov 15 : Mirra Andreeva said a stream of positive self-talk helped her overcome her nerves and stay composed in the biggest moments as the teenager beat Elina Svitolina to win the WTA Finals title on Sunday.

"I was just basically trying to use a lot of positive words to try to encourage myself," the Russian told reporters after beating Ukraine's Svitolina 7-5 6-3 to complete an unbeaten run on her tournament debut.

"When I'm in that kind of mindset, it's just so much easier to play."

Andreeva said she responded to errors in practice by telling herself she would make the next shot, then congratulating herself when she did. The routine made her warm-up feel smoother and gave her a way to manage the pressure of a final against a player who had improved markedly as the tournament progressed.

"I felt like it was easier to deal with nerves," she said. "Why not keep the same mindset for the match?"

The 19-year-old said the approach prevented her from dwelling on missed opportunities or mistakes during a contest marked by long, physical rallies.

"That's also why maybe I didn't get as nervous in the important moments," she said.

Andreeva and coach Conchita Martinez had expected veteran player Svitolina to produce a sharper performance than she did in their earlier one-sided meeting.

The plan was to continue playing aggressively while denying her opponent a foothold in the match, and it worked as Andreeva held her nerve to reach the finish line under sunny skies in the California desert.

With her tour-leading 55th match win of the year, the French Open champion became the youngest winner of the event since Maria Sharapova in 2004, earned her fourth title of the year overall and climbed to world number two.

And she said she is ready for more.

"I'm so pumped," she added.

"I'm still so full of energy and yeah, we're going to do a great celebration dinner tonight."