Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Pramac's Martin breaks lap record to grab pole position at Japanese Grand Prix
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Pramac's Martin breaks lap record to grab pole position at Japanese Grand Prix

Pramac's Martin breaks lap record to grab pole position at Japanese Grand Prix

FILE PHOTO: MotoGP - San Marino Grand Prix - Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Misano Adriatico, Italy - September 10, 2023 Prima Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin in action during the MotoGP race REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini/File Photo

30 Sep 2023 11:15AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Jorge Martin of Pramac Racing set a lap record and stormed to his second pole position of the season at the Japanese Grand Prix on Saturday, with championship leader Francesco Bagnaia and last year's winner Jack Miller joining the Spaniard on the front row.

Martin secured his spot atop the timesheets by improving on Brad Binder's Friday mark with a time of 1.43.198.

"I feel strong and making the record in Motegi is always special. I really enjoy this track, so I'm really happy," Martin said.

"I feel competitive... let's try to do it again, let's try to win."

VR46 Racing's Marco Bezzecchi, who comfortably won the inaugural Indian Grand Prix last week, launched through the gravel early in the session but was able to make his way back to the Mobility Resort Motegi soon after, recovering in fourth.

Binder of KTM will start fifth on the gird.

Marc Marquez, who has won the Japanese Grand Prix on five occasions before, finished seventh after topping the first qualifying session, where the six-times champion was joined by Spanish compatriot Raul Fernandez of RNF in second.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.