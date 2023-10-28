Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Pramac's Martin smashes lap record to grab pole at Thailand Grand Prix
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Pramac's Martin smashes lap record to grab pole at Thailand Grand Prix

Pramac's Martin smashes lap record to grab pole at Thailand Grand Prix
Motorcycling - MotoGP - Thailand Grand Prix - Chang International Circuit, Buriram, Thailand - October 28, 2023 Prima Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin in action during qualifying. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Pramac's Martin smashes lap record to grab pole at Thailand Grand Prix
Motorcycling - MotoGP - Thailand Grand Prix - Chang International Circuit, Buriram, Thailand - October 28, 2023 Mooney VR46 Racing Team's Luca Marini in action during qualifying. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
New: You can now listen to articles.
Sorry, the audio is unavailable right now. Please try again later.

This audio is AI-generated.

28 Oct 2023 01:51PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Title-challenger Jorge Martin of Pramac Racing secured his third pole position of the season at the Thailand Grand Prix by setting a lap record on Saturday, with VR46 Racing's Luca Marini and Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro joining him on the front row.

Championship leader and reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia, who leads Martin by 27 points in the standings, will only start in sixth on Sunday, behind Italian compatriot Marco Bezzecchi of VR46 Racing and KTM's Brad Binder.

"I just look about myself. I am strong, and this is the most important thing," the 25-year-old Martin said after his performance, including the record 1 minute 29.287 second lap.

"I did not expect to do 29.2, I think that is a very good lap... I feel more strong for tomorrow and today (sprint race). I think we can battle for both the races," the Spaniard said.

Last year's poleman, Bezzecchi, could not repeat his heroics at the Chang International Circuit, despite leading minutes before the end of the final qualifying. He will start fourth.

The Marquez brothers, Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez topped Q1, with the Gresini Racing rider coming ahead of the six-time MotoGP champion, who also has the most wins at Buriram.

Alex Marquez managed to finish seventh and Marc Marquez eighth in the final session.

Maverick Vinales of Aprilia, French duo Fabio Quartararo and Johann Zarco and Augusto Fernandez occupied the remaining positions.

Vinales and Quartararo showed promising pace but could only secure ninth and tenth places, respectively.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.