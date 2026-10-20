Pramac's Razgatlioglu to miss remainder of MotoGP season

Oct 20 : Pramac Racing rider Toprak Razgatlioglu will miss the remaining rounds of the MotoGP season due to a shoulder injury, the team said on Tuesday.

• Razgatlioglu dislocated his shoulder in a crash during practice at this month's Indonesian Grand Prix, but went on to compete in both the sprint and the race.

• "After further medical assessments following the crash in Mandalika, it became clear that my shoulder injury is worse than we first believed," Razgatlioglu said in a statement posted on social media.

• "As a result, I will undergo surgery in the coming days to give myself the best chance of making a full recovery and returning at 100 per cent."

• The 30-year-old, who is a multiple World Superbike champion and was competing in his first season in MotoGP, is 21st in the championship.

• Pramac said Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez would fill in for Razgatlioglu.