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Pramac's Razgatlioglu to miss remainder of MotoGP season
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Pramac's Razgatlioglu to miss remainder of MotoGP season

Pramac's Razgatlioglu to miss remainder of MotoGP season

MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix - Ciudad del Motor de Aragon, Aragon, Spain - August 30, 2026 Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP's Toprak Razgatlioglu after not finishing the race REUTERS/Pablo Morano

20 Oct 2026 05:09PM
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Oct 20 : Pramac Racing rider Toprak Razgatlioglu will miss the remaining rounds of the MotoGP season due to a shoulder injury, the team said on Tuesday.

• Razgatlioglu dislocated his shoulder in a crash during practice at this month's Indonesian Grand Prix, but went on to compete in both the sprint and the race.

• "After further medical assessments following the crash in Mandalika, it became clear that my shoulder injury is worse than we first believed," Razgatlioglu said in a statement posted on social media.

• "As a result, I will undergo surgery in the coming days to give myself the best chance of making a full recovery and returning at 100 per cent."

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• The 30-year-old, who is a multiple World Superbike champion and was competing in his first season in MotoGP, is 21st in the championship.

• Pramac said Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez would fill in for Razgatlioglu.

Source: Reuters
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