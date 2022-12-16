Premier 15s women's competition down to eight teams from 2023-24

England's Rugby Football Union (RFU) has selected eight clubs instead of 10 to participate in the Premier 15s from the 2023-24 season, with four northern teams currently involved in the women's rugby competition left out.

English rugby's governing body said on Friday Bristol Bears Women, Ealing Trailfinders Women, Exeter Rugby Club, Gloucester-Hartpury Women's RFC, Harlequins, Leicester Tigers, Loughborough Lightning/Northampton Saints and Saracens were offered places.

However, there was no place for Wasps, Worcester, Sale and Darlington Mowden Park Sharks following a tender process which saw "strong proposals" submitted. But the RFU said that there was still a chance for teams to join at a later stage.

It added that it would work with the league and clubs on their potential to play in the league.

"The selection panel also made a strong recommendation for the RFU and WP15 to explore how greater geographical spread can be provided in the league," the RFU said in a statement.

"This process will begin in January when discussions with clubs and institutions will take place and will form part of the RFU's wider review of the women's competition structure in England."

Clubs that have not been offered a place in next season's Premier 15s competition can appeal, the RFU said.