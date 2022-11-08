Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Premier League 2023-24 season to kick off Aug 12
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Premier League 2023-24 season to kick off Aug 12

Premier League 2023-24 season to kick off Aug 12

Soccer Football - FA Cup First Round - Bracknell Town v Ipswich Town, The SB Stadium, Sandhurst, Britain - November 7, 2022 Bracknell Town's George Knight in action with Ipswich Town's Samy Morsy Action Images/Matthew Childs

08 Nov 2022 09:51PM (Updated: 08 Nov 2022 09:51PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The 2023-24 Premier League season will kick off on Aug. 12 and will have a mid-season player break in January, the English top flight league said on Tuesday.

This season will be paused after the coming weekend's games for the mid-season World Cup in Qatar, and it will resume on Dec. 26 with Boxing Day fixtures.

The final match round of the season is scheduled for May 28, giving players nearly 11 weeks before the next season kicks off.

"The season schedule returns to normal following the COVID-19 pandemic and the FIFA World Cup 2022, which provided disruption during the previous three seasons," the league said.

"In keeping with commitments made to clubs this season to address the congested schedule across Christmas and New Year, no two rounds in this period will take place within 48 hours of each other."

The 2023-24 campaign will finish on May 19, 2024, while the mid-season player break is scheduled for Jan. 13-20.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.