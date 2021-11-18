Logo
Premier League announces additional funding for EFL, National League
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Everton - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - May 23, 2021 General view of the Premier League logo seen on the trophy presentation stage Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell

18 Nov 2021 10:44PM (Updated: 18 Nov 2021 11:00PM)
The Premier League said on Thursday (Nov 18) it will provide additional funding to clubs in England's third, fourth and fifth tiers to aid their financial recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

League One and League Two sides will receive a further 20 million pounds (US$26.95 million) in the 2021-22 season while five million pounds will go to the 66 clubs in three National League divisions between this year and 2025.

Last year, the Premier League reached an agreement with the English Football League (EFL) to provide a 250 million pounds bailout package for lower division clubs.

The second-tier Championship received an interest-free loan of 200 million pounds while League One and League Two clubs were awarded a grant of 50 million pounds.

The additional funding covers five areas - support for the National League system, developing the women's and girls' game, enhancing community football facilities, supporting EFL clubs and projects that help the wider game.

Source: Reuters

