Premier League asks referees body to review VAR calls at Chelsea and Newcastle
04 Sep 2022 10:41PM (Updated: 04 Sep 2022 11:53PM)
The Premier League has asked referees' body PGMOL to review the decisions made by video assistant referees (VAR) in Chelsea's 2-1 win over West Ham United and Newcastle United's goalless draw with Crystal Palace, British media reported on Sunday (Sep 3).

Chelsea came from behind to beat West Ham on Saturday at Stamford Bridge, after a 90th-minute Maxwel Cornet effort for the visitors was ruled out after the VAR decided Jarrod Bowen had fouled Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

In the game at St James' Park, Newcastle thought they had taken the lead six minutes into the second half through an own goal from Tyrick Mitchell, but it was ruled out after a VAR review found that Joe Willock had fouled Vicente Guaita.

West Ham manager David Moyes described the decision as "ridiculously bad" and Newcastle manager Howe said his team had a "perfectly good goal" chalked off.

Source: Reuters

