Premier League CEO understands frustration over prolonged Man City case

Aug 18 : Premier League chief executive Richard Masters acknowledged growing frustration over the delay in a verdict on the alleged charges against Manchester City, saying the process had taken longer than expected.

A cloud continues to hang over the club as it awaits the outcome of a case involving 115 charges of alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial rules.

City, who have consistently denied any wrongdoing, were charged in February 2023.

"Our rules are very clear about that - I have to keep everything confidential until we're ready to hand down a decision and be clear about it," Masters told Sky News. "I can't give any update on timing or what's happening.

"There's only one available route through this, which is to allow the process to take its course.

"It has taken longer than expected, and I do understand the frustrations."

The uncertainty continues as City embarks on a new chapter under former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca following the departure of Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola left at the end of last season after a decade in charge, winning six Premier League titles, the Champions League, the Club World Cup and a host of other trophies.

City begin their Premier League campaign at home to Bournemouth on Sunday.