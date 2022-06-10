Logo
Premier League clubs agree to maintain price cap on away tickets
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Aston Villa - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - November 27, 2021 Fans are seen collecting match day tickets outside the stadium before the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

10 Jun 2022 11:49AM (Updated: 10 Jun 2022 11:49AM)
The Premier League said it will continue to cap away ticket prices at 30 pounds ($37.47) for the next three seasons following unanimous agreement by all 20 clubs.

The cap was first agreed in 2016 before being extended for three seasons in 2019 and will next be reviewed in 2025. An away ticket price cap was also included in the Premier League rules.

In April, British inflation surged to its highest annual rate since 1982.

"All clubs recognise the crucial importance of supporters in generating the best possible atmosphere at matches and acknowledge the additional travel costs often involved when following a team away from home," the league said https://www.premierleague.com/news/2642529 in a statement on Thursday.

The clubs also agreed on a plan to improve the league's "collective offer for fans," which will include the introduction of 'Fan Advisory Boards' and the development of a 'Fan Engagement Standard'.

($1 = 0.8006 pounds)

Source: Reuters

