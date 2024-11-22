Premier League clubs approve changes to the Associated Party Transaction rules

Premier League clubs approved changes to the league's Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules, the English top-flight competition said on Friday, a blow to reigning champions Manchester City who did not want the rules to be changed.

The APT rules ensure clubs cannot benefit from commercial deals or reductions in costs that are not at Fair Market Value (FMV) by virtue of relationships with associated parties.

"The amendments to the rules address the findings of an Arbitration Tribunal following a legal challenge by Manchester City to the APT system earlier this year," the Premier League said in a statement.

"The Premier League has conducted a detailed consultation with clubs - informed by multiple opinions from expert, independent Leading Counsel - to draft rule changes that address amendments required to the system."