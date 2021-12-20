Premier League clubs meet to tackle COVID-19 chaos

MANCHESTER: Premier League chiefs will meet on Monday (Dec 20) to discuss a potential festive "firebreaker" as a result of the escalating COVID-19 crisis, with managers voicing fears over player safety and fairness.

Just four of the scheduled 10 games took place this weekend due to a number of call-offs caused by outbreaks that left clubs unable to field teams.

Despite record numbers of COVID-19 cases across Britain as the Omicron variant sweeps through the nation, the Premier League has so far insisted the show goes on "where safely possible".

So far, the league has been considering applications for postponements on a case-by-case basis but there has been criticism over the decision-making process.

Managers forced to balance the well-being of their players with the need for results say there has been a lack of clarity over why some games are postponed but others allowed to go ahead.

Chelsea have fallen six points behind Manchester City at the top of the table after draws with Everton and Wolves over the past week while dealing with a worsening outbreak.

The European champions' application to have their match at Wolves on Sunday called off was rejected even though they had seven positive COVID-19 cases.

"We were put in a huge risk of health and safety to the players, not just because of COVID-19 but also physically," said Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

"From a medical point of view, I'm very worried because we have had four consecutive days of positive tests in the squad.

"How will this stop if we carry on and pretend it's not happening? This is my opinion and it's the medical opinion but it's not the opinion of the Premier League, so we have to play."

Title-chasing Liverpool stumbled in a 2-2 draw at Tottenham, with a number of key players absent after returning positive tests.

The crisis has come at the busiest time in the English football calendar, with Premier League sides each due to play three rounds of matches between Dec 26 and Jan 3.