Soccer - Premier League clubs oppose biennial World Cup plan
FIFA's logo is seen at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, on Sep 30, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann)

12 Nov 2021 02:04AM (Updated: 12 Nov 2021 02:18AM)
Premier League clubs have unanimously opposed FIFA's plans for a biennial World Cup and extended international breaks from 2024, the league's chief executive Richard Masters said on Thursday.

Soccer's world governing body is considering holding the global showpiece event every two years instead of every four once the international match calendar is revamped after 2024.

"The Premier League is committed to preventing any radical changes to the post-2024 FIFA International Match Calendar that would adversely affect player welfare and threaten the competitiveness, calendar, structures and traditions of domestic football," Masters said.

"We are open to reforms and new ideas, but they must enhance the complementary balance between domestic and international football in order to improve the game at all levels."

FIFA's plans have been met with resistance from several European member associations as well as governing body UEFA.

Earlier on Thursday, the Premier League announced the dates for the 2022-23 season, which will pause in mid-November to accommodate the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Source: Reuters

