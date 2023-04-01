Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Premier League clubs paid US$392 million in agent fees last year
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Premier League clubs paid US$392 million in agent fees last year

Premier League clubs paid US$392 million in agent fees last year

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Newcastle United - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - March 4, 2023 Manchester City's Kyle Walker and Erling Braut Haaland celebrate after the match REUTERS/Carl Recine

01 Apr 2023 10:48AM (Updated: 01 Apr 2023 10:52AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Premier League clubs spent £318.2 million (US$392.4 million) on intermediary and agent fees in the year through January, the English Football Association said on Friday.

That was an increase of 46 million pounds on the previous 12 months, the association said in a report.

Reigning champions Manchester City paid the highest, 51.6 million pounds, during a period that included the signing of Norway striker Erling Haaland from German club Borussia Dortmund.

London club Chelsea paid 43.2 million pounds, Liverpool 33.7 million pounds and Manchester United 24.7 million pounds.

Nottingham Forest paid the least, 4.4 million pounds, despite signing more players than any other top-flight club in the last two transfer windows.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.