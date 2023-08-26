Logo
Premier League clubs spend record 1.95 billion pounds in transfer window
Premier League clubs spend record 1.95 billion pounds in transfer window
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Arsenal - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - August 21, 2023 Arsenal's Declan Rice celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Premier League clubs spend record 1.95 billion pounds in transfer window
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Luton Town - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - August 25, 2023 Chelsea's Moises Caicedo celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
26 Aug 2023 04:29PM
Premier League clubs have splurged a record 1.95 billion pounds ($2.45 billion) on players in the summer transfer window, with spending expected to exceed 2 billion pounds, according to analysis from Deloitte published on Friday.

The transfer window, which opened on June 14, has already exceeded last year's record 1.92 billion pounds with a week remaining until the Sept. 1 deadline, Deloitte's Sports Business Group said.

Two transfers have been for more than 100 million pounds each, with midfielders Moises Caicedo joining Chelsea and Declan Rice signing for Arsenal, compared to none last summer.

Chelsea, who have signed nine players so far, spent more than $1 billion in transfer fees since the new ownership led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital completed their takeover of the club in May 2022.

Champions Manchester City signed winger Jeremy Doku for a reported 55 million pounds this week, having brought in defender Josko Gvardiol for 90 million euros ($97 million) and midfielder Mateo Kovacic for 25 million pounds earlier.

Manchester United splashed out 72 million pounds on striker Rasmus Hojlund, while last year's runners-up Arsenal spent 65 million pounds on forward Kai Havertz.

Newcastle United, who finished fourth last season, brought in midfielder Sandro Tonali for 55 million pounds and winger Harvey Barnes for 38 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7951 pounds)

($1 = 0.9259 euros)

Source: Reuters

