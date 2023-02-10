Logo
Sport

Premier League donates one million pounds to earthquake fund
Sport

Premier League donates one million pounds to earthquake fund

Premier League donates one million pounds to earthquake fund

FILE PHOTO: A view shows damaged buildings, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in rebel-held town of Jandaris, Syria February 9, 2023. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

10 Feb 2023 11:18PM (Updated: 10 Feb 2023 11:35PM)
LONDON: The Premier League said on Friday (Feb 10) it will be donating one million pounds in response to the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.

"The Premier League is deeply saddened by the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria, which have killed thousands of people," a statement from England's top soccer league read.

"The League will make a £1 million donation to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Appeal to deliver humanitarian aid directly to those in need."

Players and officials will wear black armbands for this weekend's round of fixtures.

European soccer governing body UEFA and its UEFA Foundation for Children is donating an initial 200,000 euros to support the humanitarian operation in Türkiye and Syria.

Source: Reuters/fh

