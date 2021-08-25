Football: Kane says he will stay at Tottenham Hotspur

LONDON: Tottenham striker Harry Kane said on Wednesday (Aug 25) that he will stay at the club and be "100 per cent focused on helping the team achieve success", ending weeks of speculation about a potential move to champions Manchester City.

"It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks," the England captain wrote on Twitter.

"I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100 per cent focused on helping the team achieve success."

The 28-year-old was a major target for Manchester City, with City manager Pep Guardiola earlier this month saying that it was up to Tottenham to make the transfer happen.

Kane, who signed a six-year contract at Tottenham in 2018, was keen on a new challenge but an initial bid from City - reportedly worth 100 million pounds (US$137.10 million) - was not enough for Tottenham to let him go.

The striker returned late to pre-season training following Euro 2020 and missed Tottenham's opening two games of the season against City, in the Premier League, and Pacos de Ferreira, in the Europa Conference League play-offs.

He returned to action against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, coming off the bench to a loud reception by travelling Tottenham fans.

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo praised Kane's performance on Sunday, calling him "one of the best players in the world".

"AMAZING CLUB, GOOD TEAM"

"Great news. Fantastic news," said Nuno, who hinted Kane could return to the starting line-up for Thursday's Europa Conference League playoff against Pacos de Ferreira.

"I think since Harry joined us he has been working hard so this is what we value. His attitude in training has been excellent.

"It's finished, Harry is going to be with us. He is an option for tomorrow. It is great news for everybody."

Nuno said he was unconcerned by the phrasing of Kane's statement that he would be staying for 'this summer' leaving the door open for more transfer speculation come the next transfer window

"I am not worried at all," he said.

Nuno added he expected Kane to put behind him any disappointment he might feel at not signing for City and be as motivated as his team-mates.

"I think it's up to us and everybody, and the player himself (Harry Kane), to get his motivation," said Nuno.

"There should not be any kind of doubts in terms of motivation to play for Spurs.

"Amazing club, good team. We are in a process and we need everybody involved."

Personal glory could also keep Kane in north London for the long haul.

He is just 45 goals behind the legendary Jimmy Greaves as Tottenham's all-time top scorer.

City were targeting Kane as a long-term successor to Sergio Aguero at the Etihad.

And Aguero's record of scoring the most Premier League goals for one club of 184 could go this season with Kane having netted 166 for Spurs.

Tottenham, who have won both their league games so far, host Watford next Sunday.