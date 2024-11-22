Premier League managers relish Guardiola extension

MANCHESTER, England : Premier League managers have welcomed Pep Guardiola's decision to sign a two-year contract extension with Manchester City, saying the Spanish coach's presence can only continue to make the league better.

"Everyone wants the best managers and the best players over here," said Liverpool boss Arne Slot, whose team are five points clear of second-placed City at the top of the league standings. "He is definitely one of the best managers, maybe the best manager.

"He's won four titles in a row. If he did decide to leave, with the players they've got, they wouldn't be at the bottom of the league."

City announced on Thursday evening that Guardiola signed an extension that will keep him at Etihad until 2027, meaning the Spaniard will spend more than a decade at the club he joined in 2016 and has led to a stunning trophy collection, including six league titles and a Champions League crown.

"I think he's contributed so much to English football," said Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe. "I think he's revolutionised how a lot of teams play. I think he's incredibly talented and I think it's good for the English game that he's still here.

"He will continue to develop and evolve his style and people will potentially continue to follow that. From the competition side, I think it keeps the Premier League as the best game in the world."

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler agreed, calling it the "best thing that can happen to the Premier League".

"He is one of the best coaches in the world. With his ideas, he always brings something new to the football stage and it is always a challenge to compete against him," Hurzeler said.

"He always adapts quickly, always has new ideas and he can always win the game. I'm very happy because we can learn from him and to compete with him is a big, big experience."