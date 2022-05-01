Rampant Manchester City back on top after 4-0 victory at Leeds

LEEDS: Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League after thumping Leeds United 4-0 at Elland Road on Saturday (Apr 30) to lead the table by one point, although the reigning champions were made to work harder than the scoreline suggested.

Liverpool had regained top spot earlier in the day with a 1-0 win at Newcastle United, putting pressure on City to respond against a Leeds side battling to avoid relegation.

An early goal settled City's nerves, with Spanish midfielder Rodri glancing a header into the net to give the visitors the lead with 13 minutes on the clock.

Leeds kept the pressure up, with a raucous crowd doing everything in their power to make life difficult for City, but Nathan Ake's goal in the 54th minute effectively ended any hope the home fans had of getting anything from the match.

Leeds continued to miss chances before City put the game to bed 12 minutes from time as Gabriel Jesus continued his fine form in front of goal with another strike before Fernandinho put the icing on the cake with a stoppage-time fourth.

City's fourth win in a row in all competitions put them back at the top on 83 points from 34 games ahead of second-placed Liverpool, while Leeds slipped to 17th, five points above the drop zone but having played two more games than Everton in 18th.

"We knew coming here the way they play, we suffered a lot in the first half," Guardiola said. "But in the end we had control and could have scored more. An incredible result for us.

"They are so fast up front. We defended well and sometimes in these type of games set pieces become so important. Today was so important to make our chances to be champions again."