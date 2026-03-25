Premier League move puts Brobbey in World Cup contention

AMSTERDAM, March 25 : A change of scenery to the Premier League has proven the perfect tonic for striker Brian Brobbey, returning to the line-up for the Netherlands this week after a year out of the team.

The Sunderland attacker is expected to start for the Netherlands on Thursday as they host Norway in a World Cup warm-up match at the Amsterdam Arena after regular centre-forward Memphis Depay pulled out with injury.

Brobbey’s performances in England have caught the eye of coach Ronald Koeman and the 24-year-old’s return to the squad could not come at a better time with the World Cup finals only months away.

"I think I needed a new challenge," Brobbey said about his move from Ajax Amsterdam at the end of a frustrating spell in the Dutch league.

Brobbey scored the winner for Sunderland in the weekend derby against Newcastle United and received much praise for his performance.

The secret, according to Dutch coach Ronald Koeman, is that Brobbey is "much fitter" compared to when he was still playing for Ajax.

"In the Netherlands, you can still play and be important even if you are less fit. That is not possible in the Premier League," Koeman said at a press conference on Monday. "That is also due to the club he plays for. Sunderland is doing great. And they are focused on giving everything until the very last second. That is very different from what we have in the Netherlands."

Brobbey agreed. "I just play a lot more matches. Your body gets used to that," he told Dutch NOS television.

"It (Premier League football) is more physical, but that suits me well. I am now playing against tough defenders."

Brobbey has also made strides with his finishing. "In our team, you get a maximum of one or two chances per match. They just have to go in, so you become extra sharp in front of goal. At Ajax, you get at least four or five chances per match.

“Of course, I want to do my best and score goals,” he said of his ambitions with the Dutch side this week. They also play Ecuador in Eindhoven on Tuesday.

“It would be wonderful to be the striker for the Dutch national team. I am working hard for it,” Brobbey added.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)