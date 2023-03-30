Premier League tightens owners' test to cover human rights abuses

LONDON: The Premier League tightened up its owners' and directors' test on Thursday (Mar 30) with a new rule barring anyone found to have committed human rights abuses.

The changes, to apply with immediate effect, were approved unanimously by England's top-flight clubs at a shareholders meeting.

They come at a time when ownership of Premier League clubs is under fresh scrutiny as bidders line up for Manchester United.

A consortium led by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) acquired Newcastle United in 2021 after assurances the Saudi government would have no control of the north-east club.

Amnesty International has called the takeover "a clear attempt by the Saudi authorities to sportswash their appalling human rights record with the glamour of top-flight football".