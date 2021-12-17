Premier League postpones four more weekend matches due to COVID-19

The Premier League postponed four more matches scheduled for this weekend due to COVID-19 outbreaks at Brentford, Watford, Norwich City and Leicester City, it announced on Thursday.

The league earlier said Manchester United's game against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday had been called off, as was Thursday's game between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Affected games

Southampton v Brentford

Watford v Crystal Palace

West Ham United v Norwich City

Everton v Leicester City

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)