Premier League postpones four more weekend matches due to COVID-19
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Newcastle United - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - December 16, 2021 A member of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) compliance team is seen outside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Peter Powell

17 Dec 2021 03:09AM (Updated: 17 Dec 2021 03:06AM)
The Premier League postponed four more matches scheduled for this weekend due to COVID-19 outbreaks at Brentford, Watford, Norwich City and Leicester City, it announced on Thursday.

The league earlier said Manchester United's game against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday had been called off, as was Thursday's game between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Affected games

Southampton v Brentford

Watford v Crystal Palace

West Ham United v Norwich City

Everton v Leicester City

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

