Premier League postpones weekend fixtures to mourn Queen Elizabeth

The top-flight Premier League and the English Football League (EFL) have postponed their next round of fixtures as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, they said on Friday (Sep 9).
The queen, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died peacefully at her home in Scotland on Thursday aged 96.
"As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekend's Premier League match round will be postponed," the league said in a statement.
"At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
"To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend's Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game."
A meeting between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United's trip to Crystal Palace and Arsenal's clash with Everton are among the matches that will now take place at a later date.
The EFL said that all its fixtures from Sep 9 to Sep 10 will be postponed.
"This is aligned with the approach that the Premier League and the FA will take with their competitions this weekend," the EFL said.
All matches in the Women's Super League have also been postponed.
Other sporting action in Britain scheduled for Friday, including Test cricket and European golf's PGA Championship, have been cancelled as a mark of respect.
Those sports could restart over the weekend.
However, sporting chiefs have been advised to avoid any clash with a state funeral, the date of which has yet to be announced.
"There is no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures, or close entertainment venues during the national mourning period," the government said in a guidance statement.
"This is at the discretion of individual organisations. As a mark of respect, organisations might wish to consider cancelling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the state funeral."
Manchester United's Europa League clash with Real Sociedad at Old Trafford and West Ham's game against FCSB in the Europa Conference League at the London Stadium went ahead on Thursday with pre-match tributes.
The British Horseracing Authority said that there would be no races on Saturday - extending cancellations into a third day.
King's Lynn, the only horse owned by the queen entered to run this weekend, will not run at the Curragh on Sunday.
Racing will return on Sunday, with the programme featuring the St Leger, one of Britain's five Classic races, which the queen won in 1977 with her filly Dunfermline.