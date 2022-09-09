Premier League postpones weekend fixtures to mourn Queen Elizabeth

The top-flight Premier League and the English Football League (EFL) have postponed their next round of fixtures as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, they said on Friday (Sep 9).

The queen, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died peacefully at her home in Scotland on Thursday aged 96.

"As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekend's Premier League match round will be postponed," the league said in a statement.

"At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend's Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game."

A meeting between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United's trip to Crystal Palace and Arsenal's clash with Everton are among the matches that will now take place at a later date.

The EFL said that all its fixtures from Sep 9 to Sep 10 will be postponed.

"This is aligned with the approach that the Premier League and the FA will take with their competitions this weekend," the EFL said.

All matches in the Women's Super League have also been postponed.