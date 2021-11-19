Logo
Premier League reaches six-year US TV deal with NBC Sports
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Tottenham Hotspur - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - November 7, 2021 General view of the winter match ball Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

19 Nov 2021 05:39AM (Updated: 19 Nov 2021 05:43AM)
The Premier League said on Thursday (Nov 18) it has agreed to a six-year US broadcast rights agreement with NBC Sports as it looks to further strengthen its popularity in the United States.

Financial terms of the deal, which covers all 380 matches every season and includes exclusive rights for Spanish language coverage, were not disclosed but a report on The Athletic said it was worth over US$2 billion.

Comcast-owned NBC Sports became the home of Premier League coverage in the United States in 2013.

"NBC Sports' Premier League Mornings programming is now a real institution among supporters in America, with fans getting up early to come together and cheer on their favourite club, week in, week out," Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said in a news release.

"It's an exciting time for football in the US and we look forward to continuing to work with NBC Sports to bring our competition to even more fans over the next six years."

Source: Reuters

