Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Premier League reports third successive weekly fall in COVID-19 cases
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Premier League reports third successive weekly fall in COVID-19 cases

18 Jan 2022 01:39AM (Updated: 18 Jan 2022 01:33AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The Premier League said on Monday it had reported 33 new infections of COVID-19 in the previous week, continuing a trend of falling positive cases for a third week.

The league recorded 72 and 94 cases in the last two reports, while there were 103 positives - a weekly record - between Dec. 20 and Dec. 26.

A total of 21 fixtures have been postponed since last month due to COVID-19 outbreaks at various clubs.

"The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday Jan. 10 and Sunday Jan. 16, 13,625 COVID-19 tests were administered on players and club staff. Of these, there were 33 new positive cases," it said in a statement.

Arsenal's tie against Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley's home game against Leicester City were postponed in the last week.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in , editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us