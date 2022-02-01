Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Premier League says 85per cent of players have taken COVID-19 vaccine
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Premier League says 85per cent of players have taken COVID-19 vaccine

Premier League says 85per cent of players have taken COVID-19 vaccine

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Southampton - London Stadium, London, Britain - December 26, 2021 General view of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) sign inside the stadium before the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

01 Feb 2022 02:34AM (Updated: 01 Feb 2022 02:34AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The Premier League said on Monday that 85per cent of players have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The league added that the figure increased to 92per cent when vaccination rates among club staff were added to that of players.

The numbers show a slight increase since the last set of figures were released in December, in which 84per cent of players had received a dose of the vaccine.

"80per cent of Premier League players have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccination and therefore are classed as fully vaccinated under government guidance," the league said in a statement

"The league continues to work with clubs to encourage vaccination among players and club staff, as well as promoting the government's public health vaccination messaging.

"No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the league."

The league also reported 11 new infections of COVID-19 in the previous week, continuing a downward trend in the number of positive cases for a fifth week.

However, the league only administered 1,947 COVID-19 tests between Jan. 24 and Jan. 30, as opposed to 6,221 in the preceding week, with the Premier League on break.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us