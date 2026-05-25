West Ham relegated, Arsenal lift Premier League trophy on emotional final day

LONDON: Arsenal finally got their hands on the Premier League trophy, and Tottenham Hotspur managed to stay at the expense of West Ham on Sunday (May 24) as Pep Guardiola and Mohamed Salah bade emotional farewells to English football.

Having secured the title when Manchester City dropped points in midweek, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal received the trophy at Selhurst Park following a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Arsenal finished top on 85 points, seven clear of Manchester City in second, with Manchester United seven points further back in third after a 3-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion.

"That was beautiful," Arteta said. "Look at the joy of all of the people, they have been waiting for this for so long. We have had difficult moments along the way, but it is all worth it when you see that kind of reaction."

Arteta admitted he had had doubts after three consecutive runners-up finishes as he chased the club's first Premier League trophy since 2004.

Meanwhile, Spurs knew a draw against Everton would realistically keep them up as they had a two-point advantage over West Ham and a significantly superior goal difference.

Joao Palhinha released the mounting pressure at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium just before half-time, poking home after his header thundered back off a post, before being mobbed by his teammates.

Just a few miles away, at the London Stadium, Valentin Castellano, Jarrod Bowen and Callum Wilson scored for West Ham in a 3-0 win against Leeds but it was too little, too late as a nervy Spurs held on to win 1-0.

"This day for us is much more than winning a game," match-winner Palhinha told the BBC.

"A lot of people depend (for) their lives on this club. It was a tough season but I think this season can help for the future. We can take a lot from it even if we didn't reach the level Tottenham should."

Spurs, the ninth-richest club in the world, have enjoyed a mini-revival in recent weeks under Roberto De Zerbi, who arrived in late March as the club's third head coach of the season.