Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Premier League to withdraw gambling sponsorships from shirts
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Premier League to withdraw gambling sponsorships from shirts

Premier League to withdraw gambling sponsorships from shirts

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Newcastle United - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - April 8, 2023 Newcastle United's Joelinton celebrates scoring their first goal. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra/File Photo

13 Apr 2023 07:49PM (Updated: 13 Apr 2023 08:40PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Premier League clubs have collectively agreed to stop featuring gambling sponsorships on the front of football kits from the 2026 to 2027 season, the English top-flight league said on Thursday (Apr 13).

Eight of the 20 clubs in the league currently have betting companies as shirt sponsors, including Newcastle United (Fun88), West Ham United (Betway) and Everton (Stake.com).

The UK government is expected to publish a white paper - a proposal for future legislation - on gambling regulation.

According to a report in The Times, ministers have signalled that the white paper will not include shirt sponsorship restrictions if the voluntary agreement was reached. The report added that sleeve deals are still permitted.

"Premier League clubs have today collectively agreed to withdraw gambling sponsorship from the front of clubs' matchday shirts ...," the league said in a statement.

"The announcement follows an extensive consultation involving the league, its clubs and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport as part of the Government's ongoing review of current gambling legislation.

"To assist clubs with their transition away from shirt-front gambling sponsorship, the collective agreement will begin at the end of the 2025/26 season."

The Premier League added that it was working with other sports on "the development of a new code for responsible gambling sponsorship".

Source: Reuters/fh

Related Topics

English Premier League gambling

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.