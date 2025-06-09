Premier League's first Black referee Rennie dies aged 65

Uriah Rennie, the first Black referee in the Premier League, has died aged 65, the Sheffield and Hallamshire County Football Association said on Sunday.

Jamaican-born Rennie, who grew up in Sheffield, made history in 1997 when he refereed a Premier League match between Derby County and Wimbledon. He went on to officiate over 300 matches - including 175 games in England's top flight.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former Chair and trailblazing referee, Uriah Rennie," the association said on social media.

"Our thoughts are with Uriah's family and friends at this difficult time."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Rennie retired in 2008 and it would be 15 years before another Black official took charge of a Premier League game, with Sam Allison officiating a match between Sheffield United and Luton Town in 2023.

In April, Rennie told the BBC he was learning to walk again after being left paralysed from the waist down by a rare condition.

"Incredibly sad to hear of the passing of referee Uriah Rennie. A pioneer, trailblazer and a bloody good ref," former England and Liverpool player Stan Collymore said on social media. "Rest in peace, Ref."