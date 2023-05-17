Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Premiership final to be played with away kits to avoid clash for colour blind fans
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Premiership final to be played with away kits to avoid clash for colour blind fans

Premiership final to be played with away kits to avoid clash for colour blind fans
FILE PHOTO: Rugby - England - Premiership - Play-off Semi Final - Sale Sharks vs Leicester Tigers - AJ Bell Stadium, Eccles, Britain - May 14, 2023 Sale Sharks' Tom Roebuck celebrates scoring their first try Action Images/Ed Sykes/File Photo
Premiership final to be played with away kits to avoid clash for colour blind fans
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Premiership - Play-off Semi Final - Saracens vs Northampton Saints - StoneX Stadium, London, Britain - May 13, 2023 Saracens' Ivan Van Zyl celebrates scoring a try Action Images/Paul Childs/File Photo
17 May 2023 06:01PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Saracens and Sale Sharks will wear their away kits in the Premiership final this month to avoid a kit clash that would have posed a problem for colour blind fans, Premiership Rugby said on Wednesday.

Saracens traditionally would have worn their black home kit as top seeds while Sale play in red-maroon, but the colour contrast was highlighted by Colour Blind Awareness as fans with a vision deficiency would not be able to tell them apart.

Therefore, Saracens will now play in their white away kit while Sale play in maroon after the Premiership were told that one in 12 men and one in 200 women are colour blind.

"We are delighted that Premiership Rugby and the clubs have taken positive steps to avoid kit clash situations for colour blind fans and players," Kathryn Albany-Ward, CEO of Colour Blind Awareness said.

"It is important that the accessibility needs of these groups are recognised to enable all fans of the sport to have a positive viewing experience that isn't limited by avoidable colour clashes."

Ollie Lewis, the head of broadcast at Premiership Rugby, said clubs were "overwhelmingly supportive" in eliminating kit clashes to make the league inclusive and accessible.

"Premiership Rugby are determined to lead the way in an important but often overlooked area relating to colour blindness of sports fans," Lewis said.

The final will be played at Twickenham on May 27.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.