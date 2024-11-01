Premium Tyson v Paul tickets pack a $2 million punch

Getting into the ring with Mike Tyson is likely too intimidating for most boxing fans but high-rollers looking to get closer to the action than ever before can do so by spending $2 million for ringside apron seats to his Nov. 15 fight with Jake Paul.

Consulting firm Elevate unveiled on Friday renderings of its premium hospitality package for the fight, a 10-ticket "MVP Owner's Experience" that will seat two people in a private suite less than six-feet from the action in Arlington, Texas.

The ringside apron suite at Tyson's first professional fight in 19 years is the closest to the ring that patron seating has ever been approved by Texas boxing regulators, according to Elevate, and features first-class style premium leather chairs.

Among the other perks are a pre-fight locker room visit with Tyson and Paul, a chance to be on-stage during the weigh-in, autographed gloves from both boxers and personal concierge and security detail during the week.

In addition to the ringside apron suite, the package also includes four seats in each of the first two rows of the 80,000 seat venue that is home to the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.

Most Valuable Promotions, which Paul founded in 2021 with Nakisa Bidarian, previously announced its partnership with Elevate to sell both the MVP Owner's Experience and other hospitality packages for the fight.

Tyson, a 58-year-old fighter who has a 50-6 record with 44 knockouts, was once one of the most feared heavyweight boxers in history. Paul, a 27-year-old YouTube influencer-turned-boxer, has a 9-1 record.

Ticket prices to the highly anticipated boxing match are also available for as low as $37 on Seat Geek, the official online broker for the fight, while three ringside seats were listed at $50,000 apiece.