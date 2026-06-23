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The president will see you now: Mexico's World Cup duck meets Sheinbaum
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The president will see you now: Mexico's World Cup duck meets Sheinbaum

The president will see you now: Mexico's World Cup duck meets Sheinbaum
Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum pets Merlin, a duck wearing the jersey of the Mexican national soccer team ("El Tri"), who went viral after Mexico’s first match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, during the president’s morning press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, June 22, 2026. Mexico Presidency/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
The president will see you now: Mexico's World Cup duck meets Sheinbaum
Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum poses for a photo with the family of Merlin, a duck wearing the jersey of the Mexican national soccer team ("El Tri"), which went viral after Mexico’s first match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with its owners invited to the president’s morning press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, in this handout distributed on June 22, 2026. Mexico Presidency/Handout via REUTERS
The president will see you now: Mexico's World Cup duck meets Sheinbaum
Merlin, a duck wearing a Mexico national football team ('El Tri') jersey, that shot to fame after a chance encounter on Reforma Avenue went viral following the FIFA 2026 match between Mexico and South Africa, walks in Chinatown in Mexico City, Mexico, June 16, 2026. REUTERS/Paola Garcia
The president will see you now: Mexico's World Cup duck meets Sheinbaum
Merlin, a duck, wearing a Mexico national football team ('El Tri') jersey that shot to fame after a chance encounter on Reforma Avenue went viral following the FIFA 2026 match between Mexico and South Africa, walks in Alameda Central in Mexico City, Mexico, June 16, 2026. REUTERS/Paolo Garcia
The president will see you now: Mexico's World Cup duck meets Sheinbaum
Christian Gomez holds Merlin, a duck, wearing a Mexico national football team ('El Tri') jersey that shot to fame after a chance encounter on Reforma Avenue went viral following the FIFA 2026 match between Mexico and South Africa, while people pet it in Mexico City, Mexico, June 16, 2026. REUTERS/Paola Garcia
23 Jun 2026 01:12AM (Updated: 23 Jun 2026 01:15AM)
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MEXICO CITY, June 22 : Merlin, the pet duck in a mini Mexico shirt who has become a viral sensation and an unofficial mascot of the World Cup, met Mexico's president on Monday. 

The duck waddled on to the stage at the start of Claudia Sheinbaum's regular morning press conference, took a seat where ministers and officials are usually seen, and unfazed by the occasion, let out a few quacks.

“We feel very honored to be here with the president, it is an honour for us to stand before you and for the whole world to see the beautiful side of Mexico,” said Karla Gomez, Merlin's owner.

Merlin's fame was ignited during street celebrations after the co-hosts beat South Africa 2-0 in the opening game on June 11, when the costumed duck was seen wandering among the crowd on the capital’s bustling Reforma avenue. Since then, Merlin has become one of the stars of the World Cup. 

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Gomez said she is looking to make Merlin a registered trademark and that his newfound fame can help their family, especially her eldest son who suffers from mental illness.

Sheinbaum said Merlin’s family will receive assistance without providing details.

“Today we brought the family that has Merlin the duck as their pet, because he has been a symbol of the World Cup, a symbol of what Mexican families stand for, of who we are as Mexican families, and that is above all else; it is what the world is seeing from Mexico today,” Sheinbaum said.

Gomez described Merlin as the “boss” of her business as a streetside beverage vendor. She said Merlin has a balanced diet but enjoys a carnitas pork taco on Sundays. 

Merlin is two years old and came into the family as a gift from a customer. He usually wears shoes to protect his little webbed feet because, according to Gomez, he loves to walk.

(Report by Ana Isabel Martínez; writing by Leon Ramirez; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer and Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters
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