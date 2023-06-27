Presidents Cup to return to Melbourne's Sandbelt in 2028

SYDNEY : The Presidents Cup, the biennial team event which pitches the United States against the rest of the world barring Europe, will return to Melbourne for a fourth time in 2028.

The United States team, who have won all but two of the 14 editions of the event, will take on the Internationals at Kingston Heath Golf Club in the Melbourne Sandbelt.

All three previous Presidents Cups in Australia have been at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club some seven kilometres down the road from Kingston Heath in the southeast of the city.

"The Sandbelt region is home to some of the game's most iconic venues, and Kingston Heath has proven to be a world-class host for a number of golf's biggest tournaments," the PGA Tour's Matt Rapp said in a statement.

Next year's Presidents Cup will take place at The Royal Montreal Golf Club in Canada, while the U.S. will host the 2026 edition at Medinah Country Club in Chicago.

Under an agreement with the local tourist board, Melbourne will also host the event in 2040.