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Pressure piles on Man United's Carrick after 2-0 defeat at Chelsea
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Pressure piles on Man United's Carrick after 2-0 defeat at Chelsea

Pressure piles on Man United's Carrick after 2-0 defeat at Chelsea
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Manchester United - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 31, 2026 Manchester United manager Michael Carrick looks dejected after the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Pressure piles on Man United's Carrick after 2-0 defeat at Chelsea
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Manchester United - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 31, 2026 Manchester United manager Michael Carrick reacts after Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo misses a chance to score Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE FOR FURTHER DETAILS..
Pressure piles on Man United's Carrick after 2-0 defeat at Chelsea
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Manchester United - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 31, 2026 Chelsea's Morgan Rogers in action with Manchester United's Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez before scoring their first goal REUTERS/David Klein
Pressure piles on Man United's Carrick after 2-0 defeat at Chelsea
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Manchester United - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 31, 2026 Manchester United manager Michael Carrick gives instructions to Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
31 Oct 2026 10:49PM
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LONDON, Oct 31 : Pressure intensified on beleaguered Manchester United manager Michael Carrick after his side finished with 10 men in a 2-0 Premier League defeat at Chelsea on Saturday to record their ninth straight game without a win in all competitions.

The United board decided to stick with Carrick for the Chelsea game despite a 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth last weekend after a 4-1 drubbing at Como in the Champions League but they lost again to goals from Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer.

The result leaves United in provisional 16th spot with seven points from nine games, just a point above the relegation zone, while Chelsea are now in fourth place on 16 points.

United, with captain Bruno Fernandes restored to the side after falling out with Carrick, looked lively in the first half but squandered a series of chances, notably from Fernandes, Matheus Cunha, who had a goal ruled offside, and Amad.

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They were punished four minutes into the second half when Rogers picked up the ball just inside the United half and cantered past a hesitant defence before delicately lifting it past goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

United found themselves a man down in the 63rd minute when Lisandro Martinez floored Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana in the area to give away a penalty and was shown a second yellow card.

Palmer scored from the spot despite Lammens getting his hand to the ball as he dived to his right.The home fans taunted Carrick, who enjoyed a highly successful 12-year career as a United midfielder, with chants of "You'll be sacked in the morning."

Source: Reuters
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