Pressure on Turkey in World Cup clash against Australia, says Degenek

ALAMEDA, California, June 10 : The weight of expectations will be on Turkey's shoulders when they return to the World Cup after 24 years for their Group D opener against Australia, Socceroos defender Milos Degenek said on Wednesday.

Turkey have frequently featured in the European Championship, but have only played at the World Cup twice, making their debut in 1954 and then going on to finish third in their second appearance in 2002.

By contrast, Australia have played in the last five World Cups, twice making it to the last 16.

"I think Turkey's got a lot of pressure as well because they haven't been to a major tournament World Cup since 2002," Degenek told reporters ahead of Saturday's match in Vancouver.

"There's a lot hope on them and a lot pressure, but we're ready for that definitely."

Degenek was also in Australia's squad at the 2018 and 2022 tournaments and said their World Cup pedigree could prove decisive.

"I think this is 26 players (that) have never experienced a World Cup from the Turkey side," the 32-year-old added.

"And we in our squad have, what, nine players that already have experienced a World Cup. So we've got a bit of experience in that regard...

"They've obviously got experienced footballers who play at the top level at the best clubs in the world... I'm saying we've got a little bit more experience in terms of national team competition football."