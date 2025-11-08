Preston forward Osmajic handed nine-match ban over racial abuse

Preston North End's Milutin Osmajic has been handed a nine-match suspension after being charged with racially abusing Burnley's Hannibal Mejbri.

The Football Association charged Osmajic in March for an alleged racist remark made against Tunisian midfielder Mejbri during their 0–0 Championship draw at Deepdale in February.

The FA said that an independent Regulatory Commission found that Montenegrin forward Osmajic's actions constituted an 'aggravated breach', as defined in FA Rule E3.2, as the words included a reference to colour and/or race. Osmajic had denied the charge.

Preston said in a statement that they were "extremely disappointed" with the decision.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"Milutin has always pleaded his innocence and continues to do so. We continue to be fully supportive of our player," the club added.

The 26-year-old has also been fined 21,000 pounds ($28,184) and has been ordered to complete an education course.

($1 = 0.7451 pounds)