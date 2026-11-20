CAPE TOWN, Nov 19 : New Zealand and South Africa will look to return to winning ways this weekend as they battle for a place in the Nations Championship final at the end of the month, while France are well placed to reach the decider.

The All Blacks and Springboks are the top two teams in World Rugby’s rankings but suffered surprise defeats last weekend, with France edging South Africa 21-19 in Paris on Friday and Wales ending a 73-year wait to overcome New Zealand.

South Africa’s preparations have been further disrupted by a six-match suspension imposed on coach Rassie Erasmus by World Rugby after he questioned the integrity of match officials following the defeat at the Stade de France.

He will be forced to watch his side’s clash with Ireland on Saturday from his Dublin hotel room, although he has bizarrely organised an online watch party to which 62,000 supporters had signed up by Thursday afternoon.

The four-time World Cup winners’ hopes of reaching the final on November 29 will depend on the outcome of their match against Ireland and New Zealand’s earlier clash with England on a busy Saturday when all 12 competing countries are in action.

BONUS-POINT WIN WOULD PUT ALL BLACKS IN FINAL

The All Blacks are one point ahead of the Boks in the Southern Hemisphere standings and a bonus-point victory over England at Twickenham will ensure they finish top.

Anything less opens the door for South Africa, who will know what they are required to do when they take to the field in Dublin but are expected to be given a torrid time by their hosts.

Ireland are in a three-way scramble for top place in the Northern Hemisphere standings, where France sit in pole position. The French have a one-point lead over England and Ireland. The also arguably have an easier assignment at home to Argentina.

Saturday’s six matches will determine the final standings in the two sections and the fixtures for finals weekend from November 27-29, when all six games will be played at Twickenham. The only certainty is that Italy will finish last in the Northern Hemisphere standings and contest the 11th-place playoff next Friday.

Each team will face the side finishing in the equivalent position in the other hemisphere’s section to determine the final placings.

Australia, who have lost their last eight tests in Europe, can still finish third in the Southern Hemisphere standings if they beat Wales in Cardiff and other results go their way.

They will, however, have to deal with an ebullient atmosphere after last Saturday’s historic win over the All Blacks. The result provided a massive boost for rugby in Wales, which has been in turmoil in recent times.

Coach Steve Tandy insisted there would be no hangover after the Welsh celebrations.

“We enjoyed the moment – we didn’t brush over it too quickly. Then we turned the page with the players,” he said on Thursday.

(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)