Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

PREVIEW-Five subs to be written into Laws of Game
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

PREVIEW-Five subs to be written into Laws of Game

PREVIEW-Five subs to be written into Laws of Game
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Finalissima - Italy v Argentina - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - June 1, 2022 Argentina's Paulo Dybala comes on as a substitute to replace Argentina's Giovani Lo Celso REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
PREVIEW-Five subs to be written into Laws of Game
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group C - Hungary v England - Puskas Arena Park, Budapest, Hungary - June 4, 2022 England's Reece James comes on as a substitute to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold Action images via Reuters/Lee Smith
PREVIEW-Five subs to be written into Laws of Game
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group C - England v Italy - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - June 11, 2022 England's Harry Kane comes on as a substitute REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
PREVIEW-Five subs to be written into Laws of Game
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group D - Wales v Belgium - Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - June 11, 2022 Belgium's Eden Hazard comes on as a substitute to replace Kevin De Bruyne Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
12 Jun 2022 03:40PM (Updated: 12 Jun 2022 03:40PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DOHA : The use of five substitutes, introduced as a tweak to the rules because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be formally written into the Laws of the Game at a meeting in Doha on Monday, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) said.

Further discussions, and possible decisions, on concussion substitutes and semi-automated offside technology will also be on the agenda of governing body IFAB.

A maximum of five substitutes per team, instead of three, had been allowed since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.

It will now become permanent although its use in different competitions will remain at the discretion of the body organising the matches.

The Premier League, for example, had allowed five substitutes when the idea was first floated by FIFA in May 2020 but reverted back to three subs for their last two seasons. They have, however, agreed to five substitutes being permitted from next season.

The IFAB said the five changes per team would continue to be allowed to be made in no more than three opportunities, excluding any changes made at half-time.

A potential sixth substitution would be allowed if a match went into extra time.

The IFAB’s changes will start from July 1.

The body, founded in 1886 to act as the guardians of the laws of the game, will also discuss concussion substitutes and semi-automated Video Assistant Referee technology.

Trials of what IFAB termed ‘additional permanent concussion substitutions’ started last year.

The IFAB said where there is any doubt about a player having been concussed the players should be protected by being "permanently" removed from the match and to facilitate this, the player’s team should not suffer a numerical disadvantage by prioritising the player’s welfare.

Semi-automated VAR, which will enable offside to be detected in seconds, has been tested over the last two years and had a trial at the FIFA Club World Cup in February. It uses automated ball detection and creates three-dimensional models of a player's position instantly.

(Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us