Logo
Logo

Sport

Price calls for Shields fight after beating Pineiro
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Price calls for Shields fight after beating Pineiro

Price calls for Shields fight after beating Pineiro

Boxing - Lauren Price v Stephanie Pineiro Aquino - WBA, WBC, IBF & IBO World Welterweight Titles - Cardiff International Arena, Cardiff, Wales - April 4, 2026 Lauren Price poses with Claressa Shields after winning her fight against Stephanie Pineiro Aquino Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

05 Apr 2026 12:32PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

April 5 : Lauren Price has targeted a potential showdown with dual Olympic champion Claressa Shields after defeating Stephanie Pineiro on points to retain her welterweight world titles in Cardiff on Saturday.

Price, 31, who hails from Wales, won an Olympic gold medal in 2021 for Great Britain.

She finished strongly to go the distance after a tough bout on Saturday and earned a unanimous decision from the judges.

Following the bout, American star Shields entered the ring and faced off with the Welsh boxer, fuelling speculation about a future contest between the two.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"I want the biggest fights in boxing, and what a great honour it would be to share the ring with Shields," broadcaster BBC quoted Price as saying.

"It is why I'm in the game, I want to fight the best. Credit to Shields - I respect her - but I back myself."

Shields said discussions would be needed over the site of any bout but suggested a meeting towards the end of 2026, adding that it would probably be contested at middleweight.

"When you are an Olympic champion you are a special fighter," the BBC quoted Shields as saying.

"No disrespect to you, you've got a little bit of time. I've got one more fight and then we can fight at the end of the year."

Shields, also 31, now holds the IBF, WBC, WBF and WBO heavyweight titles and remains unbeaten as a professional with an 18-0 record.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement