Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

'Prince' Naseem Hamed's son Aadam wins one-sided first fight
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

'Prince' Naseem Hamed's son Aadam wins one-sided first fight

'Prince' Naseem Hamed's son Aadam wins one-sided first fight

Boxing - Aadam Hamed vs Vojtech Hardy - Tarczynski Arena, Wroclaw, Poland - August 26, 2023 Aadam Hamed before his fight against Vojtech Hardy REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

27 Aug 2023 05:57AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Aadam Hamed, 23-year-old son of Britain's former world champion 'Prince' Naseem, won his first fight on Saturday on the undercard of the heavyweight world title bout in Poland between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois.

His 17-year-old Czech opponent Vojtech Hrdy lasted two minutes and nine seconds of a one-sided first round at Wroclaw's open-air Tarczynski Arena before a towel was thrown into the ring.

"That was my first fight ever, not just my pro debut," said super-welterweight Hamed.

"It was a blessing to be here in front of everyone... I felt like I put on a performance and it's only going to get bigger and better from here."

Hamed senior was famed for his spectacular ring entrances and held multiple featherweight world titles in a career lasting from 1992 to 2002.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.