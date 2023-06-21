Logo
Prince William pays surprise visit to Lionesses World Cup camp
Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales and President of The Football Association, gives an honorary CBE to England manager Sarina Wiegman as he visits England Women's team to wish them luck ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, at the national football centre at St. George's Park in Burton upon Trent, Britain June 20, 2023. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

21 Jun 2023 03:33AM (Updated: 21 Jun 2023 03:58AM)
BURTON UPON TRENT, England: Prince William made a surprise visit to England's Lionesses on Tuesday to wish them good luck in their Women's World Cup campaign which kicks off next month.

The Prince of Wales, who is the FA president, had lunch with the team and staff at the St George's Park national football centre after their opening training session before posing for photos.

The Prince also presented England manager Sarina Wiegman, who guided England to the 2022 Euro title, with her CBE.

"I was very overwhelmed," the Dutch manager told Sky Sports. "I really did not expect it so it was a big surprise ... I was a little bit speechless."

England host Portugal in a tune-up friendly on July 1 in Milton Keynes before the tournament in Australia and New Zealand, which runs for a month from July 20.

The Lionesses, who are ranked No 4 in the world, kick off their World Cup campaign against Haiti on July 22 in Brisbane before facing Denmark and China in Group D.

Source: Reuters

