Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

'In principle, I'm done', Messi unlikely to play at 2026 World Cup
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

'In principle, I'm done', Messi unlikely to play at 2026 World Cup

'In principle, I'm done', Messi unlikely to play at 2026 World Cup
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - OGC Nice v Paris St Germain - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - April 8, 2023 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo
'In principle, I'm done', Messi unlikely to play at 2026 World Cup
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Argentina training - Beijing Olympic Stadium, Beijing, China - June 11, 2023 Argentina's Lionel Messi during training AFA/Handout via REUTERS
14 Jun 2023 03:24PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : Argentina skipper Lionel Messi has said that "in principle" last year's World Cup would be his fifth and final appearance at global soccer's showpiece event.

The 35-year-old forward led his country to a third World Cup triumph in Qatar last December, saying throughout the tournament that he would not be playing at another edition.

Messi was persuaded out of international retirement in 2016, however, and many of his compatriots were hoping he might be cajoled into going on to the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

"I think not. This was my last World Cup," Messi told Titan Sports ahead of Argentina's friendly against Australia in Beijing.

"I'll see how things go but in principle, I won't go to the next World Cup."

The seven-times Ballon d'Or winner, who recently announced a move from Paris St Germain to Inter Miami in the United States, also paid tribute to his former coach at Barcelona, Pep Guardiola.

Messi and Guardiola won two Champions League titles together at the Catalan club and Messi was delighted the Spaniard had finally clinched club football's biggest prize with Manchester City last weekend.

"I talk a lot with Pep as we still maintain frequent contact. I am very happy about his achievement, winning the recent UEFA Champions League," Messi told the Chinese sports paper in an interview.

"He is the best coach in the world, and although, in my opinion, he didn't need to win this Champions League title to prove that, it further demonstrates that he is the world's top coach, which is an achievement he deserves."

Argentina play the Socceroos at the newly rebuilt Workers Stadium in the Chinese capital on Thursday.

(Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.