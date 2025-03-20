Profiles of IOC presidential candidates

(Changes 'helped' to 'held' in paragraph 22)

The following candidates will stand for election to replace Thomas Bach as the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at the IOC session which will be held from March 18-21 in Greece:

Kirsty Coventry (Age: 41; Nationality: Zimbabwe)

* Qualifications: Chairperson of the Athlete Commission (2018-2021). In 2023, she was re-appointed as Zimbabwe's Minister for Sports, Art and Recreation.

* IOC member since 2013.

* A former Olympic swimmer, she won seven medals (including two gold) to become the most decorated Olympian from Africa while she was also named Zimbabwe's Sports Woman of the Year.

* Claimed in her manifesto that the IOC must prioritise athletes' mental health and physical recovery throughout their careers and beyond while counting on the expertise of International Federations at various events.

* Also says she seeks a zero-tolerance approach to corruption, doping and unethical behaviour.

Sebastian Coe (Age: 68; Nationality: Britain)

Qualifications: President of World Athletics, organised and delivered 2012 London Olympics, former member of British Parliament.

* IOC member since 2020.

* Four Olympic medals including two golds in the 1500 metres and two silvers in the 800 metres while he also held multiple world records.

* Claimed in his manifesto that there is "too much power in the hands of too few people" and that decision-making processes are "out of balance".

* As World Athletics chief, he made the decision to introduce prize money ($50,000) for Paris 2024 Olympic champions in all 48 athletics events.

Prince Feisal Al Hussein (Age: 61; Nationality: Jordan)

* Qualifications: President of the Jordan Olympic Committee, Chairman of Jordan Motorsport, Executive Board Member of Olympic Council of Asia, Member of the Executive Council of the Association of National Olympic Committees.

* IOC member since 2010, member of Executive Board since 2019.

* A former wrestler and rally co-driver, Prince Feisal was also in the Royal Jordanian Air Force, holding various positions between 1981 and 2017, including as its commander.

* Claimed in his manifesto that he wants a review of the dates for the Summer Games so more cities can bid to host the Olympics while he also believes Esports is the future.

David Lappartient (Age: 51; Nationality: France)

* Qualifications: President of Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), President of the French National Olympic and Sports Committee.

* IOC member since 2022.

* A former cyclist at the regional level in France, Lappartient also served as the Mayor of Sarzeau in Brittany and held multiple local councillor mandates.

* Claimed in his manifesto that he hopes to see the Olympics hosted in Africa for the first time while he also wants gender parity in IOC membership by 2036, rein in IOC spending and a reduction in the number of commissions.

Johan Eliasch (Age: 63; Nationality: Sweden)

* Qualifications: President of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS), former Special Representative of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

* IOC member since 2024.

* A Swedish-British businessman, Eliasch was formerly the chief executive of sporting goods company Head. He was named among the top 50 richest people in the UK by The Sunday Times with a net worth of 4 billion pounds.

* Claimed in his manifesto that the IOC must strike a balance between sponsorship goals, television rights exploitation, digital strategies and new commercialization models.

* Eliasch is also opposed to prize money for Olympic athletes.

Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr. (Age: 65; Nationality: Spain)

* Qualifications: Member of the Spanish National Olympic Committee since 1989, first Vice-President of the International Modern Pentathlon Union since 1996, CEO and founding partner of GBS Finance S.A.

* Member since 2010 and Member of the Executive Board from 2012-2016 and since 2019. IOC Vice-President from 2016-2020 and since 2022.

* Son of former IOC president Juan Antonio Samaranch.

* Claimed in his manifesto that the IOC must extend the retirement age of its members to 75 and says he is a proponent of protecting women in sports, seeking " unambiguous distinctions between men's and women's categories".

* With banking experience under his belt, Samaranch also wants the IOC to use its insights to establish a $1 billion investment fund where investors will provide the necessary capital.

Morinari Watanabe (Age: 66; Nationality: Japan)

* Qualifications: President of the International Gymnastics Federation, former general secretary of the Japan Gymnastics Association, member of the Japan Olympic Committee.

* IOC member since 2018.

* Claimed in his manifesto that the Olympics should be staged in five cities from the five continents (10 sports per host city) at the same time so the Games are broadcast and streamed 24 hours a day.

* Also wants to change the term of office of the IOC President to a maximum of 12 years (from eight).