Sport

Prolific Sydney FC striker Bobo announces retirement
02 May 2022 04:23PM (Updated: 02 May 2022 04:23PM)
Australian side Sydney FC's veteran Brazilian striker Bobo will call time on his career at the end of the campaign after nearly two decades playing in multiple countries, the A-League club announced on Monday.

Bobo returned to Sydney for the 2020-21 campaign having left the team in 2018 and following stints with Turkey's Alanyaspor, India's Hyderabad FC and Brazil's Oeste.

The 37-year-old, who broke the record for most goals in an Australian top-flight season when he netted 27 times for the Sky Blues in 2017-18, previously represented Corinthians, Besiktas, Cruzeiro, Kayserispor and Gremio.

"I played 10 years in Turkey, five years in Brazil and four years at Sydney, it's a long journey," Bobo, who has scored 71 goals in 118 games for Sydney, said in a statement.

"When I look back on my career I need to be happy because I played for big clubs in Turkey, big clubs in Brazil and the most successful club in Australia, so I have a lot of good memories.

"I have great memories of playing Champions League football in Europe and in Asia, scoring against Liverpool and many other clubs. It has also been a pleasure playing for Sydney FC."

Bobo won the Brazilian Serie A in 2005 with Corinthians before adding a Turkish Super Lig title and four Turkish Cups at Besiktas. He won the A-League championship in the 2016-17 season and the FFA Cup in 2017.

His final home match for Sydney will be against rivals Melbourne Victory on Saturday, a fixture in which he is the team's top goal scorer with eight goals.

Source: Reuters

